Rajinikanth mania grips Chennai: Fans meet Thalaiva after 8 years

Chennai, May 15: Finally, the day came when the die-hard fans of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met their screen idol in person in Chennai on Monday.

Photographs of long queues of men and women waiting to meet Rajini Sir were taken by photographers of various media outlets in Chennai on Monday. The Tamil superstar, popularly known as Thalaiva, was dressed in black and greeted his fans with a big Namaste at a public meeting in Chennai on Monday.

The fan-star meeting is spread over a period of four days and going to end on May 19.

The meeting between Rajinikanth and his film followers came after a gap of eight years. Thus the mania surrounding the event is huge across Tamil Nadu. Reports say more than one lakh fans of Rajinikanth are likely to meet the veteran actor during the four-day meeting schedule.

The 66-year-old Kabali star will not hold any discussions with the fans, but will only pose for photographs with them, the sources said. As Rajinikanth has agreed to meet his fans, rumour mill has been in overdrive suggesting that the veteran actor might be joining politics soon.

Every time, Rajinikanth makes a public appearance, reports start flooding that the actor might take a plunge in politics--a step every Rajini fan and all political parties want him to take.

His fans have often asked their 'Thalaivar' (leader) to take the political plunge, even as he has been wooed by many political parties on account of his mass appeal. Invitations have been sent to respective fan clubs to attend the various sessions allotted to them between May 15 and 19.

The actor was slated to hold a similar meeting last month, but had postponed it on a request made by them for individual photographs for which more number of group interactions was required. The last such meeting with fans was in 2009, post his Sivaji success.

