"Rajinikanth knows where the cameras are": Kamal Haasan's jibe

Reacting to Rajinikanth's statements on politics, actor Kamal Haasan made a subtle jibe at the superstar. "Rajinikanth definitely knows where the cameras are," Kamal Haasan said when asked for his views about Rajinikanth's statements on politics.

Kamal Haasan, who met the media in Chennai during the launch of a television reality show where he features as an anchor, said that he would not want to make any comments on whether he supported Rajinikanth's entry into politics. "I cannot reveal that on camera," the actor said.

Kamal Haasan has been in the news for his statements on varied subjects via tweets. He is one of the few actors who came out in support of Jallikattu during the agitations that Tamil Nadu witnessed. Kamal Haasan had held press conferences when agitations gained momentum. Despite many criticising his move as a 'political one', Kamal Haasan had taken to Twitter to justify his stance.

Known to be good friends, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have hardly shared screen space. The actors who have been cordial to each other in the public eye have often not crossed paths with movies or otherwise. Kamal's Haasan's statements on Rajinikanth's entry into politics definitely came as a jibe intending that 'everything was for the camera'.

OneIndia News