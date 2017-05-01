Chennai, May 1: In times of political chaos, India desperately needed some cure and thankfully, it came in the form of the magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion. The 'larger than life' dream of filmmaker SS Rajamouli on celluloid is wooing everyone--from politicians, superstars to movie fans.

The film, narrating the tale of prince, princess and a few demons, might be far away from truth, but at times when reality bites hard, it is advisable to take refuge under the shadow of fantasy.

And, what a fantastic portrayal of fantasy on 70mm by Rajamouli that for the last few days, India is talking only about Baahubali (the man with powerful arms played handsomely by the lead actor Prabhas).

When was the last time you heard a cabinet colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly showering praises on a filmmaker? Perhaps never. However, on Sunday, union minister M Venkaiah Naidu could not stop himself from heaping praises on Baahubali 2 by saying the film has taken Indian cinema to an entirely new level.

Similarly, rarely does superstar Rajinikanth tweets. But to honour Baahubali 2 and its makers, Rajinikanth tweeted and called the film a "masterpiece".

Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017

Regarding movie buffs' verdict, do we need to say anything more. According to trade pundits, the film has grossed a record Rs 120 crore at the box office on its release date, this Friday.

Pundits feel the film would soon cross Rs 1,000-crore mark at the box office. So, we can easily say that for the next 30 days, theatres across the country would continue to screen the film, going by the rush at the ticket counters.

The epic fictional drama has hit the screens at a time when political situation in the country has become more dramatic than even a 'drama'. Be it the regular clashes between the security forces and the civilians in Kashmir to the ongoing rift in the Aam Aadmi Party post its debacle in the recently announced results of the Delhi civic elections, hardly there is any news that is 'good' news.

Everything points towards, killings, conspiracies and ever-growing hatred between various communities. Amid all these dangerous signals, our political class further vitiates the environment.

If on one hand, PM Modi maintains a stoic silence on killings of people in the name of cow protection by gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes), the AAP has found a bizarre excuse--the alleged rigging of the electronic voting machines--to explain all its electoral defeats.

For the time being, we have decided not to criticise the Congress. The country's grand old party is already experiencing one of its worst crises and is almost on the verge of collapse. For the sake of survival of democracy, let the biggest opposition party with a negligible presence in Parliament have some breathing space.

Otherwise, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's ever-growing presence across the country, we fear we are not heading towards 'one party' rule in the country. We hope you understand the dangers of such a strong rule, where majority crushes everything that is a minority.

Of course, we need many more Baahubalis to keep the 'flag' of Indian cinema soaring high, but political Baahubalis don't augur well for the country and its democratic values.

OneIndia News