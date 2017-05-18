Rajinikanth has nothing in his head, says Justice Markandey Katju

Well, expectations are high on Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth entering Tamil Nadu politics, but Justice Markandey Katju has a different take on the matinee idol's ability in handling political affairs.

Justice Katju in his Facebook post wrote that he could not understand the 'stupid deification and idolisation' of film stars in South India. However, he said he has high opinions of South Indians. But, Katju did not stop with that comment.

He wrote ' What is there in Rajinikanth ? Has he any solutions to the massive problems of poverty, unemployment, malnourishment, lack of healthcare, edtc? I think he has none. Then why do people want him in politics ? Like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajiinikanth has nothing in his head.

A day before, in a fans' meet held in Chennai for the first me in nine years, Rajinikanth said, "God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people."

When asked about BJP's invitation to join politics, Rajinikanth did not comment. He said, "Whatever I had to say I said, now I have nothing more to say."

OneIndia News