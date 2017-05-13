Rajanikanth threatened: Read here to find out why

Rajinikanth, the man who can do anything on screen has been told in clear terms not depict Haji Mastan as a smuggler and an underworld don. The warning came from Sundar Shaekhar who claims that he is the adopted son of Haji Mastan.

In a letter he said that any attempt to depict Mastan as a smuggler and underworld don in a movie would attract legal action. It is rumoured that Rajinikanth is set to play the role of Mastan in P Ranjith's next film.

Mastan according to Shaekhar was a businessman and founder of the Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh. If he is depicted as an underworld don and smuggler it would be highly defamatory. He has never been convicted by any court for smuggling or underworld activities, the actor was told.

Discuss the life of Mastan first before going ahead. I am interested in making a bio-pic on Haji Mastan. I am a producer and a registered life time member of Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association, Shaekhar also said.

