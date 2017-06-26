Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains set for major makeover

New Delhi, Jun 26: Major changes are slated to be introduced in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains from October this year including trolley service for catering, polite uniformed staff and on-board entertainment.

Aiming at enhancing the experience of passengers travelling by these premier trains, the Indian Railways has undertaken a complete makeover exercise in 30 trains - 15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi - at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

Targeting the festive season which begins from October, railways have launched a three-month programme under Project Swarn (gold) to refurbish coach interiors, improving toilets and cleanliness in coaches.

There have been complaints pertaining to catering, punctuality, toilet cleanliness and quality of linen among others in these trains. It has been decided to improve services in these premier trains significantly and accordingly the Project Swarn has been launched with a three-month timeline, said a Railway Ministry official involved with the project.

The project also envisages strengthening of security system in trains with adequate escort personnel by RPF. Rajdhani Express meant for Mumbai, Howrah, Patna, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar are among the 15 Rajdhani trains selected for service upgradation.

Shatabdi trains of Howrah-Puri, New Delhi-Chandigarh, New Delhi-Kanpur, Howrah-Ranchi, Anand Vihar-Kathgodam are among the 15 trains selected for the makeover exercise. Steps will be taken for improving punctuality by reducing delays in premier trains, he said.

The catering will be also a focus area beside cleanliness. The staff will be specifically trained on hygiene and use of trolley for serving food in premier services as part of the makeover exercise. A new uniform has been designed for staff in the premier trains. Passengers will be offered films, serials and music among other facilities as an on-board entertainment package.

