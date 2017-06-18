Rajasthan: Two separate train accidents leave 5 dead

Sikar (Raj), Jun 18: In two separate train accidents, five persons were killed in Sikar district of Rajasthan, the police said on Sunday.

At Fatehpur town, three labourers, sleeping on the railway track near the Harwasa railway station, were run over by a train engine, which was on trial, at around 5 am.

The three labourers -- Dinesh Balai and Manish Balai of Kotputli town and Indraj of Bansur -- were engaged in the ongoing railway underpass construction project, the police said.

In another incident at Neem Ka Thana, two labourers engaged in the Railways' freight corridor project were killed when a train ran them over at the Balaji Nagar railway crossing, near the Gonda railway station, late last night.

According to the Sadar police of Neem Ka Thana, the bodies were kept in the mortuary of the Kapil Hospital. The investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector Bheem Singh, said the deceased were identified as Arjun Singh and Radheshyam Gubhana of Bahadurgarh town in Haryana.

He added that the family members of the two contractual labourers were informed about the incident.

