Rajasthan: Suspected ISI agent detained

Jaipur, May 20: A suspected agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been detained in Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

Haji Khan was trapped during a joint operation by Police and the Army's intelligence unit, a police official said.

Khan was detained from his house in Kunjari village of Jaisalmer following intelligence inputs.

The police official said Khan, accused of sending confidential information to the ISI, had been sent to Jodhpur for further interrogation.

Investigators said they have recovered incriminating documents from his possession.

"Khan was detained a few months back but released due to lack of evidence," the official said. "He used to visit Pakistan regularly as his maternal house is there."

Kunjari village is situated near an Indian Air Force firing range, which is part of the Pokhran field firing range.

Security agencies believe the man may have shared information regarding the Army and Air Force with the ISI.

IANS