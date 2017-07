Around 16 people were injured and one civilian was killed on Wednesday in a protest by Rajput community in Rajasthan demanding CBI enquiry in the encounter of gangster Anand Pal Singh.

According to sources, Nagaur SP's security officer was shot in the head and he is critical.

Section 144 imposed, internet services suspended till tomorrow in Nagaur, Churu, Sikar and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan.

OneIndia News