Rajasthan Minister Kalicharan Saraf trivialises rape issue

A minister in BJP ruled Vasundhara Raje government has trivialised the issue of sexual assault on minor girls in a public meeting on Wednesday.

Rajasthan State Medial education minister, Kalicharan Saraf, said the government and police can't provide security to everyone to stop rape. Saraf expressed helplessness of the police department and the government in connection with a rape of four-year-old girl by a servant of her home.

'What government can do about this ? It is easy to ask question' he hit back to media person. 'Number of crime is on the rise, true, at most police could arrest the culprit?', he further asked.

It may be recalled that taking cognisance of "insensitive" remarks by a Rajasthan Minister in Bikaner alleged gang-rape case, the National Commission for Women had issued a notice to him, saying those in public life should be "gender sensitive".

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in April 2015 and an FIR was registered against the teachers after her father recently gave a complaint to the local Superintendent of Police. Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria had raised questions over the delay on part of the family in reporting the case.

The NCW, which has asked Kataria to reply to the notice failing which he will be summoned, said that its member will visit the survivor's family as it suspects a "cover-up".

(With agency inputs)