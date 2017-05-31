Make Cow national animal, impose life sentence for its slaughter, Raj HC directs centre

Following the Government's ban on cattle slaughter and restrictions on the sale of cattle, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday asked Centre to declare cow as national animal.

The court also recommended the government to declare cow as the national animal and recommended life imprisonment for cow slaughter. The punishment for cow slaughter varies from state to state.

In Rajasthan, those found guilty of cow slaughter can be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. A fine of upto Rs 10,000 can also be imposed. Slaughter of "cow, calf, heifer, bull or bullock" is prohibited in the state, including possession and transport of their flesh.

The suggestions comes a day after the Madras High Court stayed for four weeks the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.

The new rules notified by the Union environment ministry banned the sale or purchase of bulls, cows, camels for slaughter houses or for sacrifice for religious purpose.

OneIndia News