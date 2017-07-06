Rajasthan Gram Sevak Results 2017 declared, how to check

The Rajasthan Gram Sevak Results 2017 have been declared. The Rajasthan Gram Sevak exam was conducted on December 18, 2016. The results were first expected around February this year, however, due to certain reasons the results were delayed.

The RSMSSB - Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board declared the results on its online portal along with the answer key on Tuesday. The students who appeared for the Rajasthan Gram Sevak results 2017 can check their results at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check Rajasthan Gram Sevak Results 2017:

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Results tab

Click on Result and cut off marks for Gram Sevak Exam-2016

View result

Take a printout

