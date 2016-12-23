Rajasthan govt tries to appease Gujjars as they threaten fresh agitation

Jaipur, Dec 23: With Gujjars threatening to launch a fresh agitation for quota, Rajasthan government has assured the communities under the special backward classes that it would go for appropriate solution within the framework of law to protect their interest.

The Rajasthan High Court had on December 9 struck down Special Backward Classes quota given to Gujjars and five other communities by the state government as the total reservation exceeded the permissible limit of 50 per cent.

"State Government is waiting for a certified copy of the Rajasthan high court judgment so that an appropriate solution, within the framework of law, can be arrived at," a statement said.

The government said that it always showed its commitment to the welfare and uplift of Special Backward Classes of the state and concrete steps had been taken in the past.

"The decisions taken in the interest of the communities include convening a special session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister had directed that all efforts have to be made to defend the legislation of 2015," the statement said.

The Rajasthan High Court has directed to suspend its December 9 order for a period of six weeks and that the appointments/admissions given by the Government of Rajasthan, pursuant to the 2015 Act, shall not be disturbed, it said.

Even before the orders of the High Court were passed, the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to look into and address issues related to the welfare of SBCs, met several times, it said. After the court order, the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti had threatened to launch a fresh agitation for quota.

On November 28, 2012, the Rajasthan Cabinet had decided to provide a separate five per cent quota to the SBCs without touching the 21 per cent reservation available to Other Backward Classes and taking the overall reservation in jobs and education to 54 per cent. This had left Gujjars dissatisfied as it was susceptible to judicial rejection since its inception. Earlier too, an attempt was made to enhance five per cent of reservation over and above the prescribed limit in 2008 which was not permitted by high court.

Then in 2009 and 2010, the high court had asked the OBC commission of the state to revisit the concession made by state government and after the study and recommendation of OBC Commission again, the Gujjars and five other communities were given 5 per cent extra reservation in 2012 that has been struck down.

The state has witnessed violent agitation by Gujjars several times since 2007, when the community members blocked national highways and railway tracks and were fired upon by the police.

PTI