Rajasthan govt transfers 77 IAS, 46 IPS officers

Jaipur, May 5: In a major reshuffle, the Rajasthan government today transferred 77 IAS officers, including 16 district collectors, and 46 IPS officers. Seven districts have got a new collector and superintendent of police.

Chairman of the Rajasthan Housing Board A Mukhopadhyay will head the Rajashtan Civil Service Appellate Tribunal. Umesh Kumar, currently posted as the additional chief secretary - industries, DMIC, will replace Mukhopadhyay. Rajhans Upadhyay, additional chief secretary in the Department of Higher and Technical Education, has been shifted to the Higher and Sanskrit Education Department.

Additional Chief Secretaries Vipin Chandra Sharma and Rajiv Swaroop; Principal Secretaries Sanjay Dixit, Subodh Agrawal and Rajat Kumar Mishra were among other senior officers who have been given new assignments. District collectors in Bikaner, Bhilwara, Jalore, Sikar, Kota, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Udaipur, Barmer, Bundi, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Alwar, Rajsamand and Pali have also been transferred. Additional District Generals of Police Sunil Kumar Mehrotra, D S Dinkar, Ravi Prakash Meherda; Inspector Generals of Police Sanjib Kumar Narzary and S Sengathir; Deputy Inspector Generals of Police B L Meena, Hari Prasad Sharma and Mahesh Kumar Goyal are among the 46 IPS officers who have been replaced, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel.

Superintendents of Police in 17 districts and Indian Police Services officers posted in Jaipur and Jodhpur police commissionerates were also transferred. As many as 150 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers have also been given new postings. Elections to the 200-member state assembly will be held next year.

PTI