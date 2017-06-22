Rajasthan govt paints 'I am poor' on houses of BPL families, Congress calls it a 'sick joke'

The BJP government in Rajasthan has come under severe fire for stamping houses of families below the poverty line as 'poor' and beneficiary of 'National Food Security Act'. More than 50,000 houses have been marked by the government as 'poor' humiliating those provided food under NFSA.

The Vasundhara Raje government has been criticised in the past for multiple incidents of lynchings carried out by cow vigilantes. The stamping of houses in Dausa district has only come as another embarrassment. District officials claim that they have been instructed to mark houses where beneficiaries of NFSA reside to stop misuse of public distribution system. Rs 750 is being paid to the families to mark their houses. All in yellow, the stamp bearing the name of the family members says, "I am poor and receive ration from National Food Security Act."

The move has been deemed insensitive by many. The Raje government has come under fire for humiliating the economically weaker section. While pictures of stamped houses have emerged from Sikrai and Bandikui tehsils the exercise is said to have been undertaken across Rajasthan. "We have to suffer this humiliation for 10 kg of wheat every month. It has become difficult to hold our head high," a villager was quoted by a channel as saying.

The Congress ahs lashed out at the BJP for humiliating the poor. "It's a sick joke. If the state government provides them ration under the Food Security Act, it's their legal right and not a charity from the government. It proves that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states are anti-poor," said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

The National Food Security Act was undertaken by the UPA government and promised to give poor households 5 kgs of foodgrains per person per month at subsidised rates.

OneIndia News