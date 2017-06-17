Rajasthan govt asks department heads to identify inefficient employees

The Rajasthan government servants, who have reached the age of 50 and completed 15 years in service, have been asked to prove their 'utility', ANI reports.

Chief Secretary OP Meena on Saturday in an order has asked departments to identify employees or officials who have lost their "utility" required for public welfare jobs. He has directed all departmental heads to complete the process within three months and apprise the department of personnel.

According to reports, identified employees may be removed from their jobs with three months of notice or on payment of three months' salary and allowances.

The state government's order comes a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged bureaucrats and officials to change their mindset and style of working on Civil Services Day in New Delhi. In his speech, he said, "With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity."

(With agency inputs)