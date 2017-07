Rajasthan: Demonetised notes worth Rs 2.70 crore seized from Jaipur, three detained

Jaipur, Jul 9: The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Rajasthan Police has detained three persons after Rs 2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly recovered from their possession.

Rajasthan: ATS seized Rs. 2.70 crores of old currency notes from Jaipur's Surajpole late night, 3 persons including a home guard detained. pic.twitter.com/caPczvfqbc — ANI (@ANI_news) July 9, 2017

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were making efforts to convert the old currency notes with new notes on commission, ATS sleuths detained cloth merchant Sanjay Jain, sweet shop owner Ram Prasad and a home guard Bhagwan Singh, IG ATS Biju George Joseph said.

The raid was conducted at Sanjay Jain's residence in Lakshminarayan Puri from where Rs 2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly seized, the IG said. ACP Ramganj area, Chain Singh Mahecha said the accused are being interrogated for their role, modus operandi and involvement of other accused involved in facilitating exchange of currency notes.

PTI