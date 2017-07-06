Rajasthan Dalit bride defies discrimination, rides a horse to her wedding

Jaipur, July 6: The Dalits in India have long been denied several rights by the upper caste Hindus in the name of caste system. The discrimination against the Dalits is so vicious that the members of upper caste in many places still don't allow brides and grooms to enjoy all the rites and rituals which others follow as a part of a wedding ceremony.

Often we hear Dalit grooms stopped from riding horses or brides' fathers denied to invite musicians to play songs during wedding.

However, in recent times several stories have come to light where "new-age" Dalits, who as a mark of protest against caste discrimination, have defied rules forced upon them by the upper caste.

Recently, a young Dalit bride rode a horse to reach the mandap (wedding venue) in Rajasthan. The young woman's step is seen as a mark of defiance against Dalit discrimination.

What Leela Meghwal (23) did was something no Dalit in Gudha Durjan village of Pali district had ever dared.

Her "bold" step has been hailed by many at a time when atrocities against the Dalits are rising.

It is mark of defiance against discrimination .A Dalit bride rides on horse in Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/txlDRmVcu0 — Narayan (@BarethNarayan) July 3, 2017

However, sadly the family of Leela had to seek police protection to conduct her wedding as they were being threatened by a group of upper caste persons after they came to know about the bride's plan to ride a horse during her wedding.

A team of police officials reached the village and Leela rode the mare on Sunday night with the police escorting her.

"The bride's family members had lodged a complaint that some influential people of upper caste had warned them against carrying out the bride's procession on a mare," the SHO Khinwara police station, Rajuram Seervi, told PTI.

On Monday, Leela was wedded to Himmata Ram at a ceremony under police protection, Seervi said.

OneIndia News