Rajasthan Board RBSE Science, Commerce 12th Result 2017 to be declared today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or the RBSE will release the class 12, senior secondary, Science and Commerce results today. The state board will release the results by 12.15 pm in the afternoon. 2,34,523 students appeared for Class 12 Science exam while 48,113 students appeareed for Commerce exam.

The education minister of the state is expected to make the announcement at 12.15 pm today. Apart from the official website, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the students will be able to access the class 12 BSER results from alternate portals like examresults.net.

How to check RBSE Science, Commerece 12th Result:

Go to the official results website of the board, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter registration details

Submit and find your results

OneIndia News