Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2017: Pass percentage at 93, how to check your score

The results of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or the RBSE were announced on Monday. The pass percentage stood at 93 per cent.

The result this year was announced a day ahead when compared to last year 17% students have scored more than 75% in the science stream, while nearly 7% students in commerce have scored above 75%. The pass percentage for government schools stands over 93% and about 11% students from these schools have scored first division

The pass percentage for governmentschools is 93.09 per cent. 11 per cent candidates from government schools have scored first division, i.e. 5332 candidates have been placed in the first division this year.

2,34,523 students appeared for Class 12 Science exam while 48,113 students appeareed for Commerce exam.

Apart from the official website, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the students can access the class 12 BSER results from alternate portals like examresults.net.

How to check RBSE Science, Commerece 12th Result:

Go to the official results website of the board, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter registration details

Submit and find your results

OneIndia News