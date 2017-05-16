Rajasthan Board RBSE Arts and Humanities courses results 2017 next week

The RBSE Arts and Humanities courses results 2017 will be announced next week. The results are expected to come out by the mid of next week, sources have said. It may be recalled that the results of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or the RBSE were announced on Monday. The pass percentage stood at 93 per cent.

Students will be able to check next week the results at the official website, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively the students can access their results at portals such as examresults.net.

How to check RBSE Arts and Humanities courses results 2017

Go to the official results website of the board, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter registration details

Submit and find your results

You could alternatively check the results next week on examresults.net too

