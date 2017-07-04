Ramgarh Jaipur, Jul 4: Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on Tuesday accused the Ramgarh police of "letting love jihad, illegal mining and other crimes flourish" in the area.

Holding a sit-in outside the Ramgarh police station, Ahuja, who is the MLA from the Ramgarh assembly constituency, said he was protesting against the police "inaction" over the "sensitive issues" in the area.

"My fight against police inaction will continue," he said.

Ahuja said he will plan further protests against the police administration after the BJP national president's proposed visit to the state on July 21.

"Don't force me to go with Ghanshyam Tiwari (the disgruntled BJP leader and former minister who, over the last two years, has been prepping the Deen Dayal Vahini, an outfit launched by him as a force against the state BJP leadership). Anyway, I will not associate myself with him," he said.

"I want the saffron flower to once again bloom in the state assembly election that will held at the end of the next year," he said.

He, however, clarified that he will not go against the party. Ahuja had yesterday alleged "inaction" on part of the Ramgarh police station SHO over complaints of the SC community in the area.

"Two Hindu girls were abducted a few days ago from the Ramgarh area and their family members complained about the incident to the SHO but the police didn't take action and the girls returned as converted," he alleged.

Ahuja said that he is not against anyone but "justice should be done to the family". Later, he submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar of the area to be presented to the chief minister.

PTI