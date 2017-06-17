Rajasthan BA Part 3 Result 2017 declared, website crashes

The Rajasthan BA Part 3 Result 2017 has been declared. Minutes after the results were declared the website crashed. The website is still giving problems and students have been advised to be patient to check their result on the official website.

The website crash was attributed to a high number of users checking the results once it was declared. The results can be checked on result.uniraj.ac.in.

How to check Rajasthan BA Part 3 results 2017

Go to result.uniraj.ac.in

Click on the BA Part 3 results link

Enter required details

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News