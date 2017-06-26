Rajasthan BA Part 2, 3 results declared, how to check

The Rajasthan BA Part 2, 3 results have been declared. Students who have appeared for the exams may access the results after logging into the official website of the university.

The Rajasthan University declared the BA part 2 results on June 22 and the BA Part 3 results on June 23. The results are available on result.uniraj.ac.in.

How to check Rajasthan BA Part 2,3 results:

Log on to result.uniraj.ac.in .

. Click on the BA Part 2 or Part 3 results link

Enter roll number and click find

View result

Download

Take a printout

