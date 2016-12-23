Rajasthan ATS officer found dead in official car, blackmail suspected

The police suspect that the woman, in her early twenties, was blackmailing the officer. The officer is alleged to have shot the woman, before pulling the trigger on himself. In a two-page note, he apologised to his wife and said that the woman was blackmailing him.

The family of the officer has been informed about the incident.

According to ATS additional DG Umesh Mishra, a service revolver was found near the bodies. The report was made by a passer-by who spotted the car and told the police that he had heard gun shots at around 9 pm. Prima facie, the police say it appears to be a case of suicide.

OneIndia News