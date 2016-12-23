Rajasthan ATS officer found dead in official car

Jaipur, Dec 23: An additional Superintendent of Police posted in the Anti-Terrorist Squad in Rajasthan was found dead in his official car along with his woman friend. Prima facie the police say it appears to be a case of suicide.

The body of the officer Ashish Prabhakar, aged 45, was lying in a pool of blood in his car which was found on the Mahal road at Shivdaspur, Jaipur.

The family of the officer have been informed about the incident. The police say that it appears to be a case of suicide. A passerby who spotted the car told the police that he had heard gun shots at around 9 pm on Thursday.

According to ATS additional DG Umesh Mishra a service revolver was found near the bodies of the officer and his woman friend. It appears to be a case of suicide, he also added.

OneIndia News