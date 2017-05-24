Rajasthan ATS busted fake Army recruitment racket

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist squad busted a fake Army recruitment racket in Jaipur and seized Rs 1.79 crore cash from the four-member gang on Wednesday.

One person was arrested from Udaipur while the other three were nabbed from Jaipur. They duped unemployed youths on the pretext of job in the Army. They demanded 4 lakh rupees from each candidate and kept their original documents as security.

According to reports from Udaipur, prima facie it appears these men duped candidates into believing that they could get the candidates selected after they appear in the physical test and medical examination.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad busted a fake Army recruitment racket; 4 people arrested, Rs 1.79 crore seized pic.twitter.com/7fMFg6rTxV — ANI (@ANI_news) May 24, 2017

OneIndia News