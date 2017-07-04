Rajasthan ATS arrest man from Chennai for terror links

The Rajasthan ATS has arrested one person from Chennai for alleged terror links. He was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday from Burma Bazar. He has been identified as Haroon.

The arrest comes just a couple of months after the Rajasthan ATS had picked up one Mohammad Iqbal from Chennai on the allegation that he had links with the Islamic State.

The ATS had also traced an operative recently in Thiruvallur. It was said that the person in question Jamil Ahmed was a fund raiser for the outfit. It was during the questioning of Ahmed that the name of Iqbal had cropped up.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 7:39 [IST]
