Raipur restaurant's 'Salute to Indian Army' goes viral again

A Raipur restaurant's special discounts for soldiers and their families has gone viral on social media. Neelkanth Restaurant in Raipur has once again become a social media sensation with its unique 'Salute to Indian Army'. Following the Kupwara attack where three soldiers were martyred, netizens recalled the love Indians have for the army and shared the restaurant's initiative which had previously gone viral in 2016 after the Uri attacks.

Neelkanth Restaurant situated at Raipur railway station road offers 25 percent discount to soldiers who walk in with identity cards. A soldier who walks in with their uniform and identity cards get a 50 percent discount. The highlight of the initiative is, however, what the restaurant has to offer for parents of martyrs. The board outside the restaurant says that parents of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation will be served free of cost.

Apart from the discounts that the restaurant offers, the image also displays ideas of nationalism. 'Rashtrahit Sarvapratham', national interest is foremost, is etched on the board. Taking a cue from this restaurant, many across the country had taken similar initiatives in 2016. Yet another way to show respects to the Indian armed forces.

OneIndia News