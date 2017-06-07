Rainwater pours into YSR leader Jagan’s newly-constructed Assembly chamber

Rainwater entered Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's chamber in the Assembly building from the ceiling following heavy rain that lashed Guntur district on Tuesday.

YSR Congress didn't miss the chance to politicize the issue. They alleged that poor quality construction of the Assembly and the Secretariat has caused the leak.

The video clippings of the water leak went viral in social media platforms such as Facebook. The maintenance staff was seen mopping the floor in the photo.

Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Ch. Sridhar, visited the building and said the leak was due to a pipe sunk into the ceiling as part of electrical work taken up recently.