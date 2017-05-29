Rains bring misery and foam to Varthur

The infamous Varthur lake of Bengaluru is back in news for the same notorious reason. The lake is spilling toxic foam as Monsoon hit the capital city.

Residents of Vathur, Whitefield often complain about traffic snarls caused by the heavy froth. People are compelled drive carefully fearing skin and respiratory diseases from the highly contaminated Varthur lake.

Manohar, a resident, told OneIndia that 'Driving in evenings along the lake is challenging because the froth causes poor visibility. During peak hours there was chock-a-block traffic for quite some time.''

Elan Kulandaivelu of Whitefield Rising, complained about the risky situation caused by a collapse of newly erected barricades on the periphery of Varthur lake. He says 'This measure at Varthur is evidently no working. We need stronger stuff that won't be flung off and collapse on passers-by the slightest wind and rain.'

OneIndia News