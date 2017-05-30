Rains are here: Monsoon to arrive in Kerala today

The rains are here. The southwest monsoon is set to arrive in Kerala on Tuesday. The Kerala and northeast (Bay of Bengal) arms of the monsoon would reach mainland India on Tuesday.

Many parts of Kerala received heavy rain a day ahead of the scheduled onset of the monsoon. The central and southern districts received heavy rain over the past couple of days.

The meteorological centre in Thiruvananthapuram has predicted heavy rain in several districts till June 2. Between March 1 and May 24, Kerala received 277.2 mm rainfall, a 10% deficiency compared to the long-term average rainfall for the corresponding period.

OneIndia News