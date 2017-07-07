Railways to offer senior citizens option of availing half concession

Senior citizens will now have the option to either avail full concession or half of it when they book train tickets. The move is aimed at reducing the Rs 1,300 crore subsidy burden in the senior citizenship category.

The new system will come into force after the ticketing software of the railways is upgraded.

Currently the railways bears 43 per cent of the cost of train fare. This despite the national transporter incurring a loss of Rs 30,000 crore a year. Though there are many categories of passengers including sportspersons and differently-abled persons who avail concessions, the major beneficiaries are in the senior citizen segment.

The total amount of concessions given in the senior citizen category is about Rs 1,300 crore a year. At present, male senior citizens get 40 percent while women get 50 per cent concession on the total fare.

Earlier, the Railways had given all senior citizens the option of either availing the full concession or foregoing it altogether while booking tickets.

Now a senior citizen will be asked whether he or she wants to avail 50 percent or 100 percent concession while booking tickets, according to Railway officials.

