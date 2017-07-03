Railways to allow foreigners to book ticket 360 days in advance

New Delhi, July 3: The Indian Railways on Monday said that it will soon allow foreign nationals to book tickets 360 days in advance in order to promote tourism.

"Now the foreign nationals or NRIs (non-resident Indians) can book their tickets under foreigners quota in 360 days advance," a Railway Ministry official said.

As of now, foreigners are allowed to book ticket 120 days in advance of their planned travel. The official said the new facility would be officially announced on July 7 or July 12. Under the new facility, foreign nationals can book first AC, second AC and executive class tickets in premium trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, newly launched Tejas Express and Gatimaan Express.

Foreign nationals would require to give details of their passport, visa and their mobile numbers through the IRCTC site. "IRCTC would charge Rs 200 per ticket as service charge from the foreign national passengers," he said. The official added that for cancelling the ticket, existing rules would apply.

IANS