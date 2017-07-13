Railways terms protest that held up Deccan Queen as 'anti national'

The Railways decided to term the activities of three women as 'anti national,' while describing their actions which led to the stalling of a train for 45 minutes. In a press release, the Railways said that, " such anti national acts will not be tolerated and action would be taken as per the law. Commuters are requested not to take the law into their hands and must cooperate with the administration," a note released by the Railways stated.

Pune's Divisional Railway Manager, B K Dadabhoy described the action by three women as 'anti national.' On Monday several persons took part in a protest demanding that the Railways operate the Deccan Queen from platform one. They said that this had been the case since many years. However the Railways directed that the train operate from platform five due to certain compulsions.

During the probe the Railways identified three women government servants in the age group of 50 and 55. The probe suggested that the women who are regular travelers between Pune and Mumbai had pulled the chain and stopped the train from leaving the platform.

OneIndia News