Railways to take online feeback on tablets to improve service quality

In a bid to improve customer experience in premium trains, the Indian Railway has now decided to introduce a system where passengers will be able to rate their experience on a tablet.

The new feedback system will initially be introduced in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express. The tablets would be given to on-board service supervisors who will select passengers randomly and ask them to fill up the online feedback form on tablets.

The feedback given by the passenger would be circulated to senior officials in the catering division. A senior railway board official said that this would this would rule out chances of any manipulation of response which can be done in written format. The Railways is also looking at an offline version of the scheme to deal with erratic networks or Internet problems.

The tablet was used on a trial basis for the first time on the Ahmedabad-Delhi Rajdhani on Thursday.

According to reports, would be asked to rate different aspects of the food being served - on quality, quantity, presentation, staff behaviour and overall satisfaction - on a scale of 1-5. In areas where passenger gives a rating of less than 3, specific details would be asked.

After filling the form, the passenger will get a confirmation on SMS.

Quality of food continues to remain an area of concern in the railways as they receive hundreds of complaints from passengers about unhygienic and poor quality of food served on trains.

OneIndia News