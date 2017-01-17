Railways to save Rs 41,000 cr in energy costs

New Delhi, Jan 17: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday unveiled Mission 41k aimed at saving Rs 41,000 crore in the next decade in the rail network's energy costs.

Mission 41k was unveiled during the Round Table Discussion with External Stakeholders on Energy Initiatives of the Indian Railways.

Under the mission, all electrification works done in the last decade would be doubled and this would change the energy mix of the railways, which has set a target of 1,000 MW of solar power and 200 MW of wind energy, according to a release.

"To implement this comprehensive strategy with the participation of various stakeholders, we shall take advantage of regulatory frameworks, look at new technologies," Prabhu said.

Prabhu added that around 15-16 Round Table Conferences with stakeholders are in the pipeline on various initiatives.

According to the railways, about 50 per cent tracks are electrified as of now, which contributes to keeping the energy bill low and reducing the carbon footprint.

The ministry wants to take electrification to 90 per cent in the next few years "through Mission Electrification with an aim to reduce dependence on imported fuel, change energy mix, and rationalise the cost of energy".

IANS