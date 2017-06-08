Railways must revisit its objectives, says Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi, June 8: Stressing on the need to clearly define corporate goals, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said that people in this sector, which is one of the most important strategic assets of the country, must constantly revisit its objectives and try to cater to the needs of all.

"Railways is a large organisation and for every big organisation, it is necessary to revisit the basic issues, introspect them and bring a change to be competitive, versatile and efficient," Prabhu said while speaking at the first HR Round Table Conference here.

He said that people in the organisation have to take a "decision for change", and that organisational change can happen only if the "shortcomings are realised".

Pointing out that Railways is a complex organisation, Prabhu said, "Railways has a commercial role, social role and welfare role and has to meet the expectations of people which are unique and conflicting."

"It also has to play a role of national transporter," he added. He said: "Railways needs to clearly define the corporate goals, it should create the organised structure, then it should place the right people in the organisation."

The Railways Minister also emphasised that the change should start at the top level so that it should be discernible to the people.

IANS