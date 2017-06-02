Railways to install video cameras in locomotive cabins

Indian Railways will soon install technology which will keep a track on real-time locomotive health data and location of locomotives.

The technology has been developed by Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi. From July, this system will be employed in other engines as well.

The Railway Ministry has also planned to install video and voice recording system in locomotives in an effort to control train accidents. The cameras installed will keep a close vigil on loco pilots. There will be a total of six video cameras to monitor the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot in the cabin and in case of any deviation on the part of the drivers, it will be clearly recorded.

The Loco Cab Video and Voice Recording System will consist of microphones, video cameras, digital video recorder which can be used for effective post-analysis after train accidents.. The system is estimated to cost around 3.5 lakh that will be used to observe and improve the mistakes of loco pilots.

OneIndia News