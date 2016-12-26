Railways doubles accident compensation

New Delhi, Dec 26: Enhancing the financial aid in train accident, the government has amended the rules under the Railways Act of 1989 to double up the compensation amount in case of death or physical disability.

Under the Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Amendment Rules, 2016, the compensation amount of Rs four lakh has been increased to Rs eight lakh in case of death or loss of hand and foot caused in train accident, an official notification said.

The relief amount will be given by the Railways Claim Tribunal to the kith and kin of the person who dies in the accident. In case the person is seriously injured, like loss of hand and foot, then he would also get the same amount of Rs eight lakh as compensation after completion of inquiry process, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

According to the notification, if a person loses his eye sight or becomes absolute deaf due to the train accident, then he would be entitled for Rs eight lakh in compensation. A person is also eligible for getting the same amount if he suffers from severe facial disfigurement due to the mishap, the official added. The notification will come into effect from January, sources said.

PTI