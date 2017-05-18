Railway station survey: Visakhapatnam cleanest, Darbhanga dirtiest

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday, announced the list of clean stations in India.

The Visakhapatnam railway station is the cleanest, followed by Secunderabad, among the 75 busiest stations in the country. The survey was carried out by the Quality Council of India.

The Darbhanga railway station in Bihar was the dirtiest among the busiest stations.

Here are the list of top cleanest railway stations in India:

Visakhapatnam railway station: A survey of the 75 busiest railway stations in the country listed Visakhapatnam as the cleanest and Darbhanga as the dirtiest. Visakhapatnam railway station is a major railway station located in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The railway station is under the control of East Coast Railway of Indian Railways. Secunderabad Junction railway station Secunderabad railway station, is a major intercity railway station and a commuter rail hub in the Hyderabad. It is located in the heart of the city of Hyderabad and falls under the South Central Railway zone of Indian Railways. Jammu Tawi railway station Jammu Tawi is a railway station in Jammu city in Jammu and Kashmir. It is the largest railway station of the state. It is a major railhead for other places in the state and for tourists heading towards the Kashmir Valley. Vijayawada Junction railway station Vijayawada railway station is an Indian railway station in Vijayawada of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It is the second busiest railway junction, next to Mumbai Central and is situated at the junction of Howrah-Chennai and New Delhi-Chennai main lines. Anand Vihar Terminal railway station Anand Vihar Terminal, station code ANVT, is a railway station in the Anand Vihar locality of Delhi. It is under the administrative control of the Delhi Division of the Northern Railway zone of the Indian Railways.

Photo credit: PTI

OneIndia News