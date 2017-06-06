Rahul to visit MP's Mandsaur, to meet families of deceased farmers

New Delhi, June 6: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi may on Wednesday visit Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, where at least five farmers were killed in police firing, said party sources.

Five farmers were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in Mandsaur as police opened fire on peasants, who indulged in violence and stone-pelting.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a judicial probe into the incident even as Mandsaur city and Piplya Mandi area were put under curfew after the violence.

IANS