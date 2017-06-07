Rahul to replace Sonia Gandhi as AICC president by yearend says P L Punia

"By the end of this year, Rahul Gandhi will replace Sonia Gandhi as the President of the Congress," said P L Punia in Patna on Wednesday. The Congress leader's statement comes even as other leaders brushed aside reports of Rahul Gandhi's elevation being discussed in Tuesday's Congress Working Committee meeting.

Punia who addressed the media said that the organisational elections are due and the same would be completed soon to elect Rahul as the party president. Even as reports of Rahul Gandhi's elevation October are making the rounds, Punia said that the change of guard was imminent by the end of 2018.

"We are preparing for internal elections of the party. Workers and leaders want to see Rahul in a bigger role. Once, organisational elections are held in the states, Rahul too would be elected as the president of the party. It will all happen by the end of this year," Punia said.

While reports of discussions on Rahul Gandhi's elevation during Tuesday's meeting emerged, Ghulam Nabi Azad had denied the same.

OneIndia News