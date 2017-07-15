Rahul slams UP CM for reducing budget allocation for education

Posted By: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, July 15: Taking a jibe a Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for slashing the budgetary allocation for education, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the CM can save monmey by closing all the hospitals.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi

"Great move CM Yogi - next you can save some more money by closing all the hospitals," Gandhi said on Twitter attaching a news report.

The report said that education funds were slashed in the UP budget and there was no mention of the free laptops in the budget which were promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also tagged a report on Adityanath's UP budget which slashed education funds and the laptop scheme.

Gandhi has recently stepped up his attack on the BJP and has been vociferously criticising the Modi government's policies.

IANS

Read more about:

rahul gandhi, yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh, budget, education, hospitals, twitter

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...