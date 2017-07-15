Rahul slams UP CM for reducing budget allocation for education

New Delhi, July 15: Taking a jibe a Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for slashing the budgetary allocation for education, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the CM can save monmey by closing all the hospitals.

"Great move CM Yogi - next you can save some more money by closing all the hospitals," Gandhi said on Twitter attaching a news report.

The report said that education funds were slashed in the UP budget and there was no mention of the free laptops in the budget which were promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also tagged a report on Adityanath's UP budget which slashed education funds and the laptop scheme.

Gandhi has recently stepped up his attack on the BJP and has been vociferously criticising the Modi government's policies.

IANS