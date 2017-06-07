With Rahul Gandhi trying to corner the Madhya Pradesh government over the killing of protesting farmers in firing, the BJP has said that instead of politicising the issue the Congress vice-president must introspect how the farmers had suffered during the Congress governemnt in the state.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Wednesday where at least five farmers were killed in police firing. Farmers were killed as the farmers' agitation turned violent in Mandsaur district, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

Some eyewitnesses alleged that the victims suffered bullet wounds, but Mandsaur district authorities denied police fired on the protesters who went on a rampage.

What some opposition leaders said over the incident:

Meenakshi Lekhi BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi told news agency ANI that Madhya Pradesh used to be considered among 'Bimaru' (deprived) states when the Congress was in power. She said Rahul must recall how the farmers has suffered when there was urea scarcity during Congress regime. Shyam Jaju BJP leader Shyam Jaju, echoing similar sentiments, said farmers suffered a great deal in Congress rule and advised Rahul to not politicise the issue. AAP's Gopal Rai The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday demanded resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the deaths of five persons in the farmers' agitation in the state. AAP Madhya Pradesh in-charge Gopal Rai said the incident reflected anti-farmer mentality of the BJP who remembered farmers only during elections. "They have not been able to fulfil a single poll promise made during the elections," he said.

Rahul Gandhi earlier took to twitter to lauch a scathing attack on the Centre over the issue.

This Govt is at war with the farmers of our country#Mandsaur #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/HQsjluDUPg — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 6, 2017

The farmers have been protesting since June 1 demanding a demanding minimum support price for their farm produce. The Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that price stabilisation fund of Rs 1,000 crore would be established to procure the farm produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

OneIndia News