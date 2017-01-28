Rahul reschedules Punjab campaign to attend 'pressing' work in UP

Chandigarh, Jan 28: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's programme for Sunday has been rescheduled to February 2, the last day for electioneering in Punjab.

"The change in programme has been necessitated by some pressing engagements in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh," a party release said. Rahul will now address his joint rally with Punjab Congress President and party's chief ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh in Lambi, as well as Gidderbaha, on February 2, instead of January 29.

Amarinder is taking on Akali Dal stalwart and Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in his home turf of Lambi in what he has termed the "grandfather of all battles". Rahul is scheduled to address a public rally in Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal's constituency of Jalalabad on Saturday.

He will also address public meetings in Dhuri and Phillaur. However, his scheduled meeting on Saturday evening with Ludhiana traders and businessman has been cancelled due to the change in his programme.

