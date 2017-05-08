Rahul on AAP fiasco: Truth has a habit of coming out

New Delhi, May 8: Referring to sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said "truth has a habit of coming out".

"The thing I like about the truth is that it has a habit of coming out," said Gandhi on his official Twitter account.

A day after Kapil Mishra met LG Anil Baijal and made shocking allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Baijal on Monday forwarded Mishra's complaint to the Anti-Corruption Branch. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reacted to the chain of events by posting on Twitter.

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendar Jain.

IANS