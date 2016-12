Ahmedabad, Dec 20 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home district Mehsana in Gujarat to address a public meeting.

Mehsana was the epicentre of the Patel agitation of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) of Hardik Patel.

"Rahul Gandhi will address a massive public rally in Mehsana on Wednesday," Gujarat Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki said. Assembly elections will take place in Gujarat next year.

IANS