Rahul Gandhi to visit Bengaluru tomorrow

Bengaluru, June 11: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will visit Bengaluru on Monday to release a commemorative publication of the National Herald, said a senior Congress leader.

"Gandhi will release 'India at Crossroads: 70 Years of Independence'," Karnataka Congress President G. Parameshwara told reporters on Sunday.

Vice President Hamid Ansari and Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala are also expected to attend the function.

Gandhi, after attending the function at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, will attend a meeting of the Karnataka Congress. Assembly elections are due in the state in April 2018.

Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh on Monday to ask the government to resolve the dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi river water with Goa and ensure drinking water supply to Kolar and Chikballapur districts.

The Kannada organisations have also asked the government waive off loans given to farmers in the state.

IANS