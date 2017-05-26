Rahul Gandhi to visit Saharanpur to meet Dalit families

Vice President of the AICC Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet Dalit families in clash-torn Saharanpur. Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet Dalit families on Saturday, days after clashes between two communities led to the loss of lives.

News of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Saharanpur comes after leaders within the Congress had questioned his silence over the clashes and disconnect with Uttar Pradesh. Leaders of the Congress, according to reports, had questioned Rahul's disinterest in visiting the clash-torn region. While the party demanded a probe into the matter, many were of the belief that the aggression with which the issue should have been highlighted was missing. Putting an end to all criticism on his handling of the Saharanpur clashes, Rahul Gandhi is now expected to meet affected Dalit families.

Responding to a request from the Uttar Pradesh government, the centre has sent 400 anti-riot police personnel to Saharanpur. In a bid to help the state restore peace in the region additional security has been deployed. The state government has sent a preliminary report on the clashes that took place in Saharanpur where two lives were lost and more than 40 people were injured. Personnel of the Rapid Action Force were deployed after deployment of policemen failed to ease the unsettling situation.

Rahul Gandhi who has been holding marathon meetings with Congress leaders and AICC office bearers including those from tribal communities has now decided to visit Dalit families affected by clashes. Fresh clashes erupted in Saharanpur after Mayawati's visit following which the BJP and BSP indulged in blame game.

